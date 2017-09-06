B&G Foods expands line of Green Giant frozen veggie swap-ins

US-based B&G Foods is extending its line of Green Giant frozen veggie swap-ins with new Green Giant Veggie Spirals.

The pasta alternatives initially will be available in zucchini, carrots and butternut squash varieties.

They are anticipated to be available in stores in the early 2018 across the US.

All the varieties are gluten-free, Paleo-friendly and consists of low calories, while, carbohydrates range between 65-90% when compared to usual pasta.

Alongside the new frozen product, B&G food is also introducing its next generation hybrid packaging technology, PrimaPak package.

The hybrid packaging technology was fabricated by collaborating with Sonoco Flexible Packaging.

PrimaPak package is a semi-rigid, rectangular container with peel and reseal functionality and can be used to combine ingredients heat them up and serve within the same bowl.

This facility brings down the quantity of waste by using less plastic when compared to usual trays.

The net sales of Green Giant frozen products has increased by $9.4m or 14% in the Q2 of 2017 when compared to the previous year’s Q2 results.

Recently, Green Giant has launched five new products adding them into Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots and Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower lines.

B&G Foods has acquired Green Giant brand in November 2015.

The food company and its subsidiaries manufacture, distribute and sell frozen foods across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Image: Green Giant refreshes the freezer with new Green Giant Veggie Spiral. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.