Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food

Chilled & Deli Food
Chilled & Deli Food Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Chilled & Deli Food
Chilled & Deli Food News

B&G Foods expands line of Green Giant frozen veggie swap-ins

FBR Staff Writer Published 06 September 2017

US-based B&G Foods is extending its line of Green Giant frozen veggie swap-ins with new Green Giant Veggie Spirals.

The pasta alternatives initially will be available in zucchini, carrots and butternut squash varieties.

They are anticipated to be available in stores in the early 2018 across the US.

All the varieties are gluten-free, Paleo-friendly and consists of low calories, while, carbohydrates range between 65-90% when compared to usual pasta.

Alongside the new frozen product, B&G food is also introducing its next generation hybrid packaging technology, PrimaPak package.

The hybrid packaging technology was fabricated by collaborating with Sonoco Flexible Packaging.

PrimaPak package is a semi-rigid, rectangular container with peel and reseal functionality and can be used to combine ingredients heat them up and serve within the same bowl.

This facility brings down the quantity of waste by using less plastic when compared to usual trays.

The net sales of Green Giant frozen products has increased by $9.4m or 14% in the Q2 of 2017 when compared to the previous year’s Q2 results.

Recently, Green Giant has launched five new products adding them into Green Giant Riced Veggies, Green Giant Veggie Tots and Green Giant Mashed Cauliflower lines.

B&G Foods has acquired Green Giant brand in November 2015.

The food company and its subsidiaries manufacture, distribute and sell frozen foods across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. 

Image: Green Giant refreshes the freezer with new Green Giant Veggie Spiral. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors

Related Dates
2017> September

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables> Vegetables> Frozen Vegetables
Chilled & Deli Food News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Emsland Group – Producer of Potato Starch and Derivatives Emsland Group is Germany’s largest producer of potato starch, as well as a worldwide manufacturer of refined starch products, fibres, potato flakes and granules. Chilled & Deli Food > Suppliers Sobatech - Innovation is Our Business Sobatech is a Dutch specialist in continuous systems for the industrial production of dough. These can be all kinds of dough’s for a wide range of products: cookies & biscuits, toast & sandwich bread, rolls & buns, croissant & pastry, baguette & pizza, etc. Chilled & Deli Food > Suppliers Revent – Reshaping The World of Baking Revent invented the rack oven in 1958, a concept that has since then become a global standard within the baking industry. The spirit of innovative thinking and bringing new solutions to the table has been a guiding star ever since the first rack oven. Revents’ customers are professionals that value quality and profitability over time. Chilled & Deli Food > Suppliers Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Chilled & Deli Food > Suppliers

Chilled & Deli Food Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.