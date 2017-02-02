Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Barberi recalls Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco product over health risk

Published 02 February 2017

Barberi International is recalling its Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco (vegetable mix) product throughout Florida due to possible health risk.

The product was recalled because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, which  is an organism that leads to severe and in some cases fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco (vegetable mix) product being recalled was sold in 2 lb. plastic bags with the UPC number 85641400172 and with a “use by” date of Nov. 5, 2017, or earlier.

The product was distributed in Florida and has been sold between 24 December 2016 through 22 January 2017. The company claims to be recalling the product out of an abundance of caution.

The stores to which the product has been supplied include Bravo Supermarket, Kissimmee Meat Produce, Fancy Fruit and Produce, Riverview Fresh Market, La Sabrosita, La Placita, Unidos Supermarket, El Mariachi Latino, Las Mercedes, Antonys Fruit produce and Meat Market, La 41 Meat Market, the Latin Brothers, La Grande Supermarket and Tienda La Paisa.

The bacteria Listeria monocytogenes was discovered in the Sunmba Frozen Ajiaco after product testing was conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The company claims that no other food items are impacted by this recall and says that till now there no reports of illnesses in connection with the product.

Barberi has advised customers to either discard the product or to return it to their local store for full refund.

Related Sectors
Agri & Animal Products> Fruits & Vegetables
Marketing & Regulatory> Regulatory & Food Safety

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables> Vegetables> Frozen Vegetables
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Fruit and Vegetables> Vegetables> Prepared Vegetables
